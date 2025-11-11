Voter list revision drive picks up pace with spl camps in Gautam Budh Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration is organising special camps as part of the ongoing month-long special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the district to ensure that every eligible voter is accurately listed ahead of 2027 elections, officials said on Tuesday. The special intensive revision of electoral rolls, currently underway in the district, is part of the nationwide pre-election exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. (HT Archive)

A special voter camp is set to be organised in Greater Noida West on November 15 and in Gram Jhundpura, Harola, and Chaura on November 11, 12, and 13 respectively, between 11am and 4pm. Residents can visit the camps to verify or update their voter details, they said.

The special intensive revision of electoral rolls, currently underway in the district, is part of the nationwide pre-election exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“Voters are required to fill the forms in duplicate and return one signed copy to the BLO (block development officer) for verification. The door-to-door drive is particularly significant in urban areas, where frequent migration for jobs or daily-wage work often leads to discrepancies - with family members listed under different polling stations or addresses,” said district magistrate Medha Roopam.

Officials said that recognised political parties have also raised concerns about such scattered entries, saying they affect the overall accuracy of electoral rolls.

As part of the revision, names of voters who have changed residence will be corrected, ensuring that all family members are listed under the same polling station. Names of migrant and temporary workers will be updated based on their current residence. BLOs are also collecting Form-6 (for new voter inclusion) and Form-8 (for corrections or changes) to make the rolls more accurate and organised, said officials.

Officials said the BLOs will focus on areas where discrepancies are more common, simultaneously collecting Forms 6 and 8 from voters to minimise duplication and address errors.

According to Sadar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh Gupta, a special voter camp will be held at President Spring Meadows Apartment, Greater Noida West, on November 15, with a focus on adding names of new voters, correcting addresses, and updating other details.

Voters attending the camp will be required to submit Form-6 or Form-8 along with a signed declaration form. BLOs, supervisors, and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will remain present at the venue throughout the day, officials said.

Similarly, SDM (Dadri) Anuj Nehra said that special voter registration camps will be held at Gram Jhundpura, Harola, and Chaura on November 11, 12, and 13. Residents from these villages can visit the camps to verify or update their voter details.

Meanwhile, deputy district election officer Atul Kumar said awareness drives are also being conducted through public announcements, newspapers, and other outreach mediums to inform citizens about the ongoing voter list revision.

“The strength of democracy lies in the participation of every voter,” Kumar said. “It’s the responsibility of each eligible individual to ensure their name is included in the electoral rolls.”

Officials said the drive aims not just to update data but to ensure that no eligible voter - including migrants, workers, or recently relocated families - is left out of the upcoming electoral rolls.