Wedding guest injured in celebratory firing, bride’s cousin held

A 20-year-old man was injured in the celebratory firing at a wedding he was attending in Greater Noida on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that the bride’s cousin, who allegedly fired the shot, was arrested six hours later, in the early hours of Thursday Police at the wedding venue in Kheli Bhau village under Rabupura police station, where the celebratory firing took place on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

According to Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, while the suspect is the bride’s cousin, the injured man was from the groom’s side.

“On Wednesday evening, a wedding was taking place at Kheli Bhau village under Rabupura police station jurisdiction. Around 10pm, local police received information that a person was injured in the celebratory firing, immediately, a local police team reached the spot,” said the ADCP.

The injured man was identified as Zeeshan, a resident of Atta Fatehpur village and a relative of the groom’s, while the suspect who fired in the air was identified as Danish (19), a resident of Kherli Bhau village.

“The bullet grazed past the forehead of the victim and he was rushed to a private hospital in the area where he is undergoing treatment. On the basis of a complaint from his father Vakeel, an FIR was registered at Rabupura police station under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the ADCP.

As soon as Zeeshan got hurt, chaos ensued at the wedding venue as panicked guests ran helter-skelter, he said.

“During this, the suspect managed to flee the spot. Police were able to identify him after questioning those present at the venue and teams were deployed to nab him. Danish was arrested within six hours from a nearby village Ronija with the help of electronic surveillance and manual inputs. An illicit countrymade pistol with empty and live cartridges was also recovered from him,” said the officer.