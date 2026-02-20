Wife among 4 held for murder of man in Greater Noida

A 30-year-old woman and her three accomplices were arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly killing her 40-year-old husband, police said on Thursday. All four suspects — Rohit, Nafees, Dharmendra, and Preeti, all in their 30s — were arrested on Thursday and booked on charges of murder, Kumar said, adding that the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from their possession. (HT Photos)

The deceased, identified as Govind Raval, was a resident of Ghodhi Baccheda village in Dadri. The matter came to light after locals found a body at a vacant plot on Kathera Road and informed police.

Police contacted the victim’s brother, Dharamveer Raval, based on a February 12 missing person’s report filed by the family.

“On Raval’s complaint, a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified suspects at Dadri police station, and teams were formed to trace suspects,” said Sudhir Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

He added, “With the help surveillance, our team zeroed in on Rohit Raval, who lives in the same neighbourhood.”

During the investigation, Rohit revealed that he had been friends with Raval’s wife, Preeti Devi, the past two years. Rohit told police that Devi allegedly told him that her husband (Govind) frequently assaulted her and that she asked him to kill her husbamd,” ADCP Kumar said. “They subsequently made a plan and on February 12, Rohit picked up Govind from his home on the pretext of having a conversation,” he added, citing Rohit’s confession.

“Later, Rohit asked one of his friends, Nafees, a resident of Kasba in Dadri, to join them and to carry a sharp-edged weapon with him. The two took Govind to an isolated place on Railway Road in Dadri and consumed alcohol,” said Kumar. After Govind was inebriated, Rohit held him down while Nafees stabbed him to death.

Police said they left his body at the spot and returned home. On February 15, Rohit, along with his friend Dharmendra reached the spot again and moved the body to the incident site.

All four suspects — Rohit, Nafees, Dharmendra, and Preeti, all in their 30s — were arrested on Thursday and booked on charges of murder, Kumar said, adding that the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from their possession. Further investigation is underway.