With clean spaces and fond remembrances, GB Nagar marks Gandhi Jayanti

In celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Gautam Budh Nagar, under the direction of the Allahabad high court and the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, organised a “Swachhta Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service)” campaign in the district courts on Wednesday. Following the opening ceremony, a procession was organised from the court premises and culminating at the Collectorate compound. The march saw enthusiastic participation from judicial officers, advocates, court staff, and paralegal volunteers. (HT Photo)

The event was led by Avnish Saxena, district judge, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Saxena highlighted Gandhi’s enduring message of cleanliness and non-violence, drawing parallels between Gandhi’s vision and the current campaign to promote cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces.

Following the opening ceremony, a procession was organised from the court premises and culminating at the Collectorate compound. The march saw enthusiastic participation from judicial officers, advocates, court staff, and paralegal volunteers.

Students from Ishwar Chand Inter College, Badalpur, accompanied the procession, performing a lively band presentation. The event aimed to spread awareness among the public about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in everyday life.

“Mahatma Gandhi believed that cleanliness is not just about keeping our surroundings clean but also about purifying our hearts and minds. His vision of a clean and self-reliant India continues to resonate today, and it is our duty to carry forward his legacy,” said Saxena.

He encouraged everyone to incorporate these values into their daily lives, stressing that small actions such as keeping public spaces clean can collectively bring about a significant change.

In addition to the procession, a cleanliness drive was conducted within the court premises. Judicial officers, along with members of the District Bar Association, paralegal volunteers, and court staff, rolled up their sleeves to actively participate in the effort, cleaning their surroundings and setting an example for the community.

Saxena also lauded the participation of judicial officers, advocates, students, and the public in the campaign, underlining that such initiatives not only honour Gandhi’s ideals but also strengthen the community’s commitment to building a cleaner and healthier environment.

The event concluded with the reaffirmation of the district’s commitment to Swachh Bharat and the ideals of Gandhi. The collaborative effort by the judiciary and the local community made the celebration a fitting tribute to Gandhi’s legacy of cleanliness and civic responsibility.

On the occasion, the district magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma, too paid floral tributes to the portraits Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, at the Collectorate. Additional district magistrate (administration), deputy collector, and other officials also offered flowers and paid their respects.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a clean India is not a distant dream. It can be achieved by each one of us by making cleanliness a core aspect of our lives. Today, let us pledge to keep our surroundings clean and contribute towards building a healthier, more responsible India”, said Verma.