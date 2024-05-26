Woman, 22, dies in Dadri, father alleges electrocuted over dowry

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old woman was found dead at the house of her husband’s relative in Dadri town on Saturday morning, following which her family has alleged that she was electrocuted to death by her husband in connivance with his relatives for dowry. She was married two years ago, police said. The woman’s father alleged that his daughter’s body had several wounds, and it seemed that she was beaten and then intentionally electrocuted. (Representational image)

The dead woman was identified as Samreen (single name). Her father, Shahid, 47, a daily wage labourer, and a resident of Usman colony in Dasna, Ghaziabad, has alleged that his daughter was killed since they could not fulfil her husband’s demand of ₹2 lakh as additional dowry.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) at Dadri police station against the woman’s husband, identified as Shoaib, 25, and his three relatives.

The husband has been apprehended and the post-mortem report is awaited, police said.

“Around 8am on Saturday, Shahid informed police that Samreen, who lived with her husband in Bhawan Bahadur Naga), has died due to electrocution,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), Ashok Kumar.

A police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. “During inquiry, it was found that the deceased was married two years ago. The father alleged that Shoaib was demanding additional dowry… and had met him on Friday afternoon asking for ₹2 lakh,” said the officer.

“Shoaib had come from Bulandshahr to meet me on Friday and we had gone together for Friday prayers. He told me that he had borrowed ₹2 lakh from money lenders… I told him I don’t have the amount readily available. He got furious and said he will take my daughter to Dadri to his uncle’s home,” said Shahid, adding that Shoaib, along with his father Nazakat and Samreen came to Dadri on Friday evening at his paternal uncle Saqir’s home.

On Saturday morning, after Shahid learned about his daughter’s death, he rushed to Dadri.

“I found my daughter’s body had several wounds, it seems that she was beaten and then intentionally electrocuted. Shoaib killed her because he did not get the dowry to get rid of his loans,” Shahid alleged.

Following Shahid’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Dadri police station against Shoaib, Nazakat (Shoaib’s father), both residents of BB Nagar in Bulandshahr, Saqir (Shoaib’s uncle) and Rubina (Shoaib’s aunt), residents of Dadri.

They have beenbooked on charges of 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, said station house officer (Dadri police station) Sujeet Upadhyay.

“Shoaib is being questioned. No arrest has been made so far as the autopsy report of the deceased is awaited,” the officer added.