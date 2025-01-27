Woman alleges workplace harassment at Noida mall

Noida A 25-year-old woman working at a Noida mall has filed a police complaint against her male colleague, alleging mental harassment, verbal abuse, and racial slurs, officers said on Sunday. In her complaint to the Sector 39 Women’s Police Station, the woman, a Noida resident, has alleged that he routinely harassed her and made derogatory remarks about her appearance, ethnicity, and regional background. (Representational image)

“The complainant has expressed fears for her safety and said the accused made comments questioning her character and repeatedly tried to delay her at work, forcing her to return home late at night,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

“A probe is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken to ensure justice and her safety,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, ADCP, Noida, adding that a case has been registered under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.