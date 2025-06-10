Woman dies after being hit by truck in Ghaziabad

A 36-year-old woman was killed by a truck while crossing the road near a mall in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad on Monday morning, police said. The truck driver was arrested on the scene, said police. Her father had an eye problem and she was going to see a doctor about it when the accident occurred. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The victim, Deepika Piplani, was a resident of Lajpat Nagar, Ghaziabad and worked as a senior certificate officer at the forensic department in Rohini, Delhi.

“On Monday morning, Piplani was on her way to a hospital in Vaishali. When she was crossing the road near a mall in Mohan Nagar, a truck knocked her down. Due to multiple injuries, including on her head, she died on the spot. Locals called us and we rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. The truck was seized and the driver was arrested,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sahibabad) Shweta Kumari Yadav.

Piplani lived with her parents in Ghaziabad while her husband, Tanuj Dua, lived in his home town Agra, said police. Her father had an eye problem and she was going to see a doctor about it when the accident occurred. “Piplani is survived by her parents, brother, and husband. A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered at Sahibabad police station, and further investigation is underway,” the ACP added.

The accident briefly affected vehicular traffic but was later restored by the traffic police.