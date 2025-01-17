Woman posing as doctor blackmails retired army officer, extorts 1.8 lakh from him

An unidentified woman, posing as a doctor, allegedly contacted a retired army officer and clicked a few of his nude photos on the pretext of a medical treatment, and using these, blackmailed him into paying up ₹1.8 lakh in the third week of December 2024, said senior police officers. A case was registered against the unidentified suspect at the Expressway police station on Thursday, they said. The SHO added that when the started receiving multiple threat calls from different mobile numbers and was directed to meet someone in Sector 12 in Noida or else face dire consequences, he decided to file a complaint. (Representational image)

Police said the 57-year-old complainant, who did not wish to be identified, resides in Sector 135 in Noida.

In his complaint to police, the retired official said, “On December 19, I received a call from an unidentified number, and the woman caller identified herself as a doctor. She questioned me about my health, and I told her that I was suffering from a urinary infection.”

“We had a telephonic conversation related to my illness, following which she asked me to show the infection in a video call so that she can could prescribe me medicines. Later, we exchanged a video call and I followed her instructions,” he said.

Police said a few days later, on January 1, the victim received another call from the same woman, and she threatened that she had recorded a video and clicked nude photos of him during the video call.

“I was asked to send her money, else she would circulate my photos and videos. I transferred the money to a mobile number she gave me via UPI,” the FIR stated.

“Later, he received another threat call on January 7 and he transferred money again via UPI. In seven transactions, he ended up losing ₹1.8 lakh,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer, Expressway police station.

The SHO added that “when he started receiving multiple threat calls from different mobile numbers and was directed to meet someone in Sector 12 in Noida or else face dire consequences, he decided to file a complaint”.

On a complaint by the victim, a case under Section 66 (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act was registered at the Expressway police station on Thursday evening.

Police urged people to not exchange any compromising video conversation with unidentified persons and also to not click on suspicious links. Police also cautioned people against revealing personal or medical information with unidentified callers. People can also report cyber fraud cases to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or dial 1930.