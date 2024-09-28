Menu Explore
Woman receives rape threats on social media, police register case

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Sep 28, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The woman said that she was receiving ongoing harassment and rape threats on social media platform X

Noida police registered a case of criminal intimidation against a man after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging that he sent her rape threats on X, formerly Twitter.

On the complaint by the victim, a case under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered against the suspect on Thursday, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. (Representational image)
On the complaint by the victim, a case under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered against the suspect on Thursday, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. (Representational image)

Police said the complainant, 25, is director of an organisation and a Noida resident.

In her complaint to police, the woman said “she was receiving ongoing harassment and rape threats on social media platform X”.

Police said the suspect has been identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a Noida resident.

The woman alleged that the incident took place on September 21. “I received particularly explicit and threatening messages from the suspect on X. The messages sent by the individual are highly derogatory, abusive, and criminal in nature, violating not only my dignity as a woman but also creating an unsafe environment for me,” she said in her police complaint.

The woman further stated that the harassment affected her personally and professionally.

Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113, said, “On the complaint by the victim, a case under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered against the suspect on Thursday, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.”

