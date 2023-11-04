Woman worker jumps from cloth factory in Gzb after exploitation by contractor

A woman worker aged about 18 years jumped from the fourth floor of a cloth factory in Sahibabad Site IV industrial area on Friday evening after she allegedly faced physical exploitation from her contractor, the police said. HT Image

The officials said that the incident took place around 5pm when the co-workers at the factory spotted her blood-stained on the ground floor of the factory complex.

“During investigation, it has come to light that she was upset with physical exploitation from the labour contractor who had employed her at the factory. Her age could not be ascertained properly in absence of documents but she seems aged about 17-18 years and native of Bareilly. She stayed in a nearby locality and died on the spot. She was taken to a hospital but doctors declared her brought dead,” said Bhaskar Verma, ACP of Sahibabad.

The police soon after the incident launched investigation and questioned factory staff and woman’s co-workers and received clue that she was allegedly harassed by the contractor.

Late, the police on Friday night took into custody the contractor and identified him as Santosh Kumar, 39.

“During interrogation, he admitted that the woman was upset with repeated physical exploitation from him and took the drastic step. We have sent the body for autopsy and awaiting the report. Her family has been informed and will lodge an FIR against Santosh as soon as we receive their complaint,” ACP added.

The police said that they did not find any note or similar item from the deceased.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON