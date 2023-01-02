Home / Cities / Noida News / Woman’s body with injuries found on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Woman’s body with injuries found on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Deputy police commissioner (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said that locals informed police about spotting the body on the expressway around 7am

Police said prima facie it appears a heavy vehicle hit the woman. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
ByHT Correspondent

An unidentified woman’s body with injury marks was found on the Easter Peripheral Expressway (EPE) under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station early on Monday. Police said that prima facie it appears a heavy vehicle hit the woman, citing the tyre marks near the spot.

Deputy police commissioner (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said that locals informed the police about spotting the body on the expressway around 7am on Monday.

“Following this, a team from Dadri police station rushed to the spot and removed the body from the EPE[ which connects Haryana and Uttar Pradesh]. The body had injury marks on the hands, legs, and head. Large tyre prints on the road have been found near the body as well. Prima facie, it appears the woman was hit by a heavy vehicle,” said Verma.

Police said that efforts to identify the woman were underway and their teams were checking the CCTV footage of the area.

