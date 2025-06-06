World Environment Day: Noida citizens unite for Yamuna’s revival

NOIDA: Dozens of young volunteers, civic officials, and environmental groups joined hands for a cleanup and awareness drive on Thursday morning on the banks of Yamuna river located in Sector 94, Noida, showcasing their shared sense of environmental responsibility. Attendees also vowed to protect the Yamuna, reduce plastic usage, and commit to continuous efforts for river cleanliness, underscoring the urgency of sustained civic action in view of escalating environmental challenges. (HT Photos)

The event, organised by the YSS Foundation to mark the World Environment Day (June 5) in collaboration with the District Ganga Committee (Gautam Budh Nagar), Noida authority, forest department, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), and other civil society groups, involved volunteers cleaning the riverbank, collecting plastic waste, and raising awareness about sustainable lifestyles.

“Plastic pollution is no less than a modern demon—it silently damages our soil, our rivers, and even our minds and economy. Today’s effort is not just a cleanup exercise, it’s a wake-up call for all of us,” said officer on special duty (OSD, health) Indu Prakash.

“When youth take ownership of environmental issues, real change becomes possible. Our aim is not just to clean the Yamuna for a day but to spark a movement where every young person feels responsible for the environment. This river is not just water—it’s life, heritage, and future all at once”, said Sachin Gupta, director, YSS Foundation.

The event was participated included deputy divisional forest officer, Abhishek Kumar, District Ganga Committee official Amit Kumar, president Sharda Hope and Harmony Foundation Prashant Rathore, director YSS Foundation Gupta, senior social activists Vikram Sethi and Durga Prasad Dubey, teams from Noida authority’s health department and Yuva Shakti volunteers.

Organisers also stressed that such grassroots participation is essential for the success of broader initiatives like the National Mission for Clean Ganga.