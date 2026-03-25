World Tuberculosis Day: TB-free India achievable with collective effort, says Union health minister

GREATER NOIDA: Union health minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said that a “Tuberculosis-free India is achievable with a collective effort”. On the occasion, the minister also flagged off the “TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan - 100-day campaign” and launched the TB Mukt Bharat App along with the TB Mukt Urban Ward Initiative aimed at strengthening early detection. (HT Photo)

Speaking during an event organised at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day 2026, the union minister said, “India has made significant strides in its fight against tuberculosis, but the final mile requires sharper focus, stronger community participation and sustained political commitment. We are confident that with collective effort, a TB-free India is achievable.”

On the occasion, the minister also flagged off the ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan - 100-day campaign’ and launched the TB Mukt Bharat App along with the TB Mukt Urban Ward Initiative aimed at strengthening early detection, improving treatment adherence and enhancing last-mile delivery of services.

The event aligned with this year’s theme - “Yes! We can end TB” - and showcased key achievements and innovations under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), with a focus on high-burden areas and urban pockets.

On the occasion, minister of state for health Anupriya Patel said the fight against TB extends beyond the health sector and requires active community participation, adding that the 100-day campaign will focus on large-scale screening, early detection and ensuring that no patient is left out of diagnosis or treatment.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted the state’s progress, stating that over 3.28 crore people have been screened for TB between December 2024 and March 2026. He added that diagnostic capacity has been significantly enhanced, with NAT machines increasing from 141 to 1,004, and nearly 64% of tests now conducted using advanced NAT technology.

Pathak said AI-enabled handheld chest X-ray machines are also being deployed in remote areas, while treatment outcomes have improved, with a 92% success rate for drug-sensitive TB cases.

Officials said the 100-day campaign will focus on large-scale screening, early detection and targeted interventions in high-risk populations, alongside nutritional support initiatives for patients.

The programme also featured participation from TB champions, who shared their experiences to promote awareness and reduce stigma around the disease.