Yeida approves measures on dues, farmers and schemes

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) board on Friday took key decisions related to urban planning, recovery of dues, education infrastructure, stalled real estate projects and farmer compensation. The 88th meeting was chaired by Alok Kumar, Yeida chairperson and additional chief secretary, industrial development.

The 88th meeting was chaired by Alok Kumar, Yeida chairperson and additional chief secretary, industrial development. The board reviewed the Raya Heritage City project, proposed in Mathura, and discussed steps to take it forward in PPP mode.

A revised layout providing a 17.5-hectare Pilgrim Gateway Complex near the Vrindavan bypass was also placed before the board.

The board also agreed to consider providing reservation in residential schemes within the Heritage City area to families likely to be displaced due to the Banke Bihari Temple development project, though no final approval has been granted, said officials.

The authority may also consider launching residential and mixed-use schemes in the notified area owing to shortage of hotels and accommodation in Vrindavan.

Deadline for the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme will not be extended, officials said, adding that there are 7,197 defaulting allottees in the Yeida area, with outstanding dues of about ₹4,948 crore, including land cost and farmers’ additional compensation.

The board reiterated that no application will be accepted after February 28. Allottees can opt for a one-time payment with interest waiver and a 2% rebate on the principal, or choose an instalment-based option as per the scheme conditions.

“Approval was given for allotment of six acres of land in sector 34 (PS-01) at a nominal rate of Re 1 per sq metre for setting up a chief minister’s model composite school offering education from pre-primary to Class 12. The land will be allotted under the institutional category to the basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government,” said RK Singh, Yeida chief executive officer.

The board was also briefed on the implementation of the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant committee for resolving legacy stalled real estate projects. Of the 11 group housing projects, nine developers have deposited 25% of their net dues, amounting to about ₹402 crore.

On farmer-related matters, the board was informed that Yeida has paid about ₹2,986 crore as additional compensation to farmers between 2014-15 and 2025-26, including ₹76.96 crore under the LFD by the company that acquired Jaypee Infratech. Reservation letters for 7% abadi plots have been issued to 6,263 farmers across 29 villages, of which 4,246 plots have already been developed, added officials.

The board also reviewed progress reports of the apparel park, handicraft park, MSME park, toy park and medical device park. Officials said construction has started in all five industrial parks and the authority is targeting purchase of disputed land, with a plan to make the parks operational by next year.

The board also reviewed Yeida’s financial position. Capital receipts rose from about ₹2,217 crore as of January 20, 2025, to around ₹2,669 crore as of January 20, 2026, an increase of over 120%. Revenue expenditure rose from about ₹2,293 crore, to nearly ₹5,498 crore.