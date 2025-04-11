Yeida begins work on ramps to link Film City with Yamuna E-way

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has started constructing two ramps on the Yamuna Expressway to ensure seamless connectivity for the upcoming International Film City in Sector 21, officials said on Thursday. Yeida has also provided two road links from the 130-metre-wide service road to facilitate ongoing preparations at the site. (HT Archive)

Located at the 26.4-km mark from the expressway’s zero point, the interchanges are being built on both sides of the road near Bhagpur village at a cost of around ₹3.5 crore. “The descending ramp will be 673 metres long, and the ascending ramp will measure 625 metres. Both interchanges, having three lanes, are expected to be complete within a year. This direct access is being built to ensure smooth connectivity to the Film City, which currently lacks any direct link to the Yamuna Expressway. The underpass already constructed in Bhagpur will further aid in uninterrupted traffic movement,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

The work comes ahead of the foundation stone laying for the Film City project, which is expected soon. Film producer Boney Kapoor recently met Yeida officials and confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office has approached the Prime Minister’s Office to schedule the groundbreaking. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone.

Meanwhile, Yeida has also provided two road links from the 130-metre-wide service road to facilitate ongoing preparations at the site.

Spread over 1,000 acres, the project’s first phase will cover 230 acres at a cost of ₹1,510 crore over eight years. With the layout plan approved and land handed over, construction is set to pick up pace.

“Construction of the two ramps marks a key step towards enhancing the region’s connectivity and supporting the Film City’s emergence as a major creative and economic landmark in Uttar Pradesh,” Singh added.