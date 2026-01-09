Yeida extends deadline for Medical Device Park by one year

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said that it has extended the deadline to complete the Medical Device Park (MDP) to March 2027. The park, being developed over 350 acres in sector 28 of Yamuna City, was earlier slated to be completed by March 2026. (HT Archive)

“The park, being developed over 350 acres in sector 28 of Yamuna City, was earlier slated to be completed by March 2026.The deadline has been pushed as common facilities, including a gamma radiation centre and multiple testing laboratories, are still under development,” said Shailendra Bhatia, Yeida, additional chief executive officer.

The Authority has allotted at least 100 plots to different companies which is expected to emerge as a major hub for high-end and oncology-focused medical equipment manufacturing, said officials.

“The Centre has given ₹100 crore for the project. Of which, ₹60 crore has been released and largely utilised and ₹40 crore is expected to be released within the next month,” said Bhatia.

Senior officials from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — the three states where MDPs are being developed — participated in a review meeting chaired by the Union government’s pharmaceuticals secretary, said officials.

Officials discussed that 13 common laboratories are being planned at the site and the construction of the lab buildings has been completed.

“Work on the gamma radiation centre, a critical facility for sterilisation and testing of medical devices, is also in progress. A MoU will soon be signed with a government agency for construction and operation of the centre. As part of the preparation, officials visited an operational gamma radiation centre in Mathura,” said another Yeida official.

The Centre has approved to extend the deadline for the project by one year, said Yeida officials.

The Medical Device Park is expected to attract leading manufacturers in cancer care and radiotherapy systems, radiology and imaging equipment such as CT, MRI and PET-CT machines, advanced cardio-respiratory and anaesthesia equipment, as well as orthopaedic, cardiac, neuro and oncology-related implants, implantable electronics and in-vitro diagnostic systems, said officials.

The project will further boost India’s domestic medical devices ecosystem and reduce dependence on imports, creating a specialised manufacturing cluster in the region, added officials.