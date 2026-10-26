Yeida issues letter of intent for 150-acre auto components unit near Noida Int’l Airport

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Sunday that it has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to set up an automotive components manufacturing facility on 150 acres in Sectors 6 and 7 of Yeida, near Noida International Airport. While Yeida has issued the LoI, a formal but preliminary document between concerned parties, a formal allotment letter is expected to be issued by the Uttar Pradesh government in the coming days. (HT Archive)

According to Yeida officials, the firm -- Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) -- that was issued the LOI, plans to invest ₹3,491 crore in the project which is expected to generate around 20,000 jobs over the next five years.

RK Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, said, “We have issued the LoI to the company for establishing its manufacturing facility in the Yamuna region. The company has planned to invest over ₹3,400 crore in land, buildings, plant and machinery, and other infrastructure.”

SAMIL, a part of the Motherson Group, is a global manufacturer and supplier of automotive components, providing design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics solutions said officials.

While Yeida has issued the LoI, a formal but preliminary document between concerned parties, a formal allotment letter is expected to be issued by the Uttar Pradesh government in the coming days, officials said.

HT’s attempt to contact SAMIL officials for a comment did not elicit any response.

The proposed facility will manufacture a wide range of automotive components, including wiring harnesses, PVC-insulated wires, outer rear-view mirrors, interior and exterior mirror systems, automotive lighting systems and exhaust systems. It will also undertake the manufacturing of cutting tools, aerospace components, injection-moulded products and advanced tooling solutions, officials said.

They said the facility will be developed as an integrated manufacturing complex, bringing together various stages of production under one roof. It will have infrastructure for design support, precision tooling, component manufacturing, sub-assembly, final assembly and product testing.

The integrated facility is expected to streamline manufacturing operations, improve production efficiency and strengthen the automotive component supply chain in the region, they added.