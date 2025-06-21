Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Yeida issues Letter of Intent to Dixon Tech for phone manufacturing unit

ByVinod Rajput
Jun 21, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Dixon‘s proposal has been approved with the rider that the final allotment will depend on clearance from Invest UP and compliance with state rules

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said it has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to Dixon Technologies to set up a manufacturing unit on 22.54 acres of land in the proposed Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Sector 10 near the Noida International Airport.

Workers assemble electronic parts at a Dixon Technologies facility in Noida in May 2025. (REUTERS)
Workers assemble electronic parts at a Dixon Technologies facility in Noida in May 2025. (REUTERS)

“Dixon will use the site to manufacture mobile phones, consumer electronics, telecom equipment, lighting products, and white goods. The company is the fourth major player to receive an LoI in this EMC, which is part of the central government’s EMC 2.0 scheme. Before Dixon, two other companies have recently received LOIs to set up units in the cluster. Ascent-K Circuit, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, will set up a facility on 16 acres to make high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs). Aurionpro ToshiAutomatic Systems has been given five acres for making smart transit systems and industrial automation products,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Yeida said that the Sector 10 EMC already got in-principle approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in April 2025 during its seventh project review committee meeting, with Havells India Ltd as the anchor unit across 50 acres.

According to the LoI issued on June 20, Singh told Dixon that their proposal has been approved with the rider that the final allotment will depend on clearance from the Invest UP Empowered Committee and compliance with state policies and rules.

“Land acquisition is underway and more provisional LoIs are being issued. With Dixon’s entry, we hope the Sector 10 EMC will become a major electronics manufacturing hub in north India, creating many job opportunities and attracting more investment,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government and Yeida are also pushing forward with other major industrial developments in sectors near the airport.

“Amber Enterprises is set to receive 100 acres in Sector 8 for a separate electronics and home appliances unit. Together, Amber and Ascent-K Circuit are expected to invest about 4,000 crore in the region. These projects will fuel growth in this region, and create huge business opportunities,” said Singh.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Yeida issues Letter of Intent to Dixon Tech for phone manufacturing unit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On