Yeida issues Letter of Intent to Dixon Tech for phone manufacturing unit

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said it has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to Dixon Technologies to set up a manufacturing unit on 22.54 acres of land in the proposed Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Sector 10 near the Noida International Airport. Workers assemble electronic parts at a Dixon Technologies facility in Noida in May 2025. (REUTERS)

“Dixon will use the site to manufacture mobile phones, consumer electronics, telecom equipment, lighting products, and white goods. The company is the fourth major player to receive an LoI in this EMC, which is part of the central government’s EMC 2.0 scheme. Before Dixon, two other companies have recently received LOIs to set up units in the cluster. Ascent-K Circuit, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, will set up a facility on 16 acres to make high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs). Aurionpro ToshiAutomatic Systems has been given five acres for making smart transit systems and industrial automation products,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Yeida said that the Sector 10 EMC already got in-principle approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in April 2025 during its seventh project review committee meeting, with Havells India Ltd as the anchor unit across 50 acres.

According to the LoI issued on June 20, Singh told Dixon that their proposal has been approved with the rider that the final allotment will depend on clearance from the Invest UP Empowered Committee and compliance with state policies and rules.

“Land acquisition is underway and more provisional LoIs are being issued. With Dixon’s entry, we hope the Sector 10 EMC will become a major electronics manufacturing hub in north India, creating many job opportunities and attracting more investment,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government and Yeida are also pushing forward with other major industrial developments in sectors near the airport.

“Amber Enterprises is set to receive 100 acres in Sector 8 for a separate electronics and home appliances unit. Together, Amber and Ascent-K Circuit are expected to invest about ₹4,000 crore in the region. These projects will fuel growth in this region, and create huge business opportunities,” said Singh.