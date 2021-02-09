Yeida looking for dispute-free, small land for schemes
The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is looking for dispute-free small land to build residential sectors.
The “dispute-free” criterion is to ensure allottees don’t face problems in the future, while “small land” is in keeping with the trend of buyers preferring plots less than 1000 sq m.
“We will launch a new plot scheme only once we have possession of the land,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida.
Earlier, the authority’s schemes for industrial or residential purposed did not have land possession as it thought it could get them later without issue. But legal disputes meant that allottees did not get possession.
A residential scheme will now see plot sizes between 100 to 300 sq m.
“People are interested in small residential plot schemes more,” said a Yeida official not authorized to speak to media.
