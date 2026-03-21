Yeida nod for ₹11K-cr budget in board meet

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) in its 89th board meeting on Friday approved ₹11,809.08 crore annual budget for the financial year 2026-27 for developmental works in Yamuna City. Officials said ₹8,000 crore has been enmarked for land acquisition, mainly to support development around Noida airport.

Chaired by Alok Kumar, authority’s chairman and additional chief secretary with the Uttar Pradesh government, the board also approved a 3.58 percent hike in the allotment rate, officials said.

Officials said ₹8,000 crore has been enmarked for land acquisition, mainly to support development around Noida airport.

“The board has approved a ₹11,809 crore budget for projects including land acquisition, developmental work in urban areas, village development and other departments,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer, Yeida.

The board also approved ₹7.55 crore for payment against various expenditures, ₹705 crore for paying loans, ₹3.53 crore for refund to consumers, ₹8,000 crore for land acquisition, ₹2,011 crore for development and construction work, ₹502 crore for airport, ₹300 crore for multi-modal connectivity and ₹280 crore for miscellaneous dues.

Yeida officials said the focus on land aquisition is driven by rising demand from investors for projects such as data centres, educational hub, mega townships, manufacturing and electronic product manufacturing units near the airport.

During the Singapore visit in February 2026, chief minister Yogi Adityanath oversaw the signing of three MoUs worth ₹6,650 crore with Universal Success Group. Of these, two projects will come up in the Jewar and Noida region and a ₹3,500 crore international theme-based township will be developed on 100 acres near Noida International Airport. Another ₹2,500 crore hyperscale data centre park with 40 MW capacity is planned in Noida region.

“Under the multi-modal connectivity, we aim to provide high-speed metro connectivity and direct railway route too, offering the best destination for the investment,” said Bhatia.

Yeida also made a committee headed by the additional CEO to finalise rates for the transport Nagar and multi-use plots for Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna City, said officials. The board also approved a decision for setting up a traffic park-cum training centre for issuing driving licenses.