Yeida okays new E-way alignment to link airport with Ganga Expressway

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has approved a 120-metre wide and 74.3-kilometre-long expressway alignment that will connect Noida International Airport directly with the Ganga Expressway being built between Meerut and Prayagraj. Officials said that this new e-way will begin from Yeida’s Sector 21, where the international film city project is proposed, and end at the Ganga Expressway near Bulandshahr’s Siyana. (HT Photo)

The project will be carried out with a budget of ₹4,000 crore and the land acquisition of the same is likely to commence any time soon, said officials, adding that the new expressway (e-way) will connect Noida airport with Bulandshahr city, Aurangabad, Siyana, Garhmukteshwar and other smaller pockets in Bulandshahr district.

Officials said that this new e-way will begin from Yeida’s Sector 21, where the international film city project is proposed, and end at the Ganga Expressway near Bulandshahr’s Siyana. It will touch Yamuna Expressway at Sector 21 and connect Ganga e-way at Siyana after passing through Bulandshahr’s urban area, towns including Aurangabad, and BB Nagar among others, said officials.

“We have given no objection certificate (NOC) to this new e-way project because we need to boost connectivity and connect Noida airport with all nearby areas. And in line with this concept this new e-way will directly and seamlessly connect not only the Yamuna Expressway but also the film city that is likely to witness construction work any time soon,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

Yeida has given the NOC to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) that will build the new e-way. To build it, UPEIDA required NOC to start land acquisition for the e-way that will also pass through the Yamuna expressway authority’s many new developing areas including Sectors 28, 29, 32 and 33 among others, said officials.

The e-way will need land from 54 villages falling in Bulandshahr district and the Gautam Budh Nagar district villages, with nine villages in GB Nagar and 45 others in neighbouring Bulandshahr district.

This new E-way will touch Yamuna Expressway at 24.8km point and merge with Ganga Expressway at 44.3 km milestone, said officials.

“As this new E-way will be connected with Yamuna Expressway that is being connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, then the Ganga Expressway will automatically enjoy seamless connectivity with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway too offering ease to the commuters,” said Singh.

Yeida CEO said that Noida airport needs to enjoy multi-model connectivity and building a new E-way to connect Ganga Expressway is a step in that direction. Yeida has also identified 13 locations along the alignment of this new E-way, where it will carve out new industrial zones in order to allot the land for setting up the businesses as the demand for the land is high from both the domestic and foreign investors, said officials.