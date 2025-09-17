Yeida to clear land rows, moves on plot registries pending since 2013

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it has expedited the process of executing registries of industrial and institutional plots that have remained stuck for over a decade due to land disputes with farmers. The problem is linked to incomplete road networks in 12 industrial sectors — 8, 8D, 9, 10, 11, 13, 22, 24, 28, 29, 32 and 33 — where 37 roads are stalled at 590 hurdle spots, either due to withheld land or farmer litigation. (HT Archives)

Officials said the delay has prevented plot buyers from legally taking possession since 2013, leaving around 800 plots tied up in litigation. “Around 800 industrial and institutional plots remain in litigation because the authority could not issue checklist that is the formal possession letters required before construction can begin. A checklist is issued only after a plot is verified to be free of litigation and acquisition disputes. Without it, allottees cannot legally start work. But now the Yeida is resolving issues and paving way for registry,” said a Yeida official aware of the development.

The problem is linked to incomplete road networks in 12 industrial sectors — 8, 8D, 9, 10, 11, 13, 22, 24, 28, 29, 32 and 33 — where 37 roads are stalled at 590 hurdle spots, either due to withheld land or farmer litigation. Industrialists in Sectors 32 and 33 have been among the worst affected, waiting over a decade for possession.

RK Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida, said: “We have already resolved issues in 150 out of total 590 cases facing litigation or dispute. The farmers are ready to give their land for the projects. To expedite work, the Authority will purchase land directly from farmers at prevailing rates. Communication are on with farmers in more than 400 pending cases, while efforts are underway to persuade them to withdraw litigation.”

Official said there is no fixed deadline but it will be done at the earliest.

Yeida said checklists and possession documents will be issued once road construction is completed. The authority has also set a target to boost industrial activity, with 100 companies expected to begin production in Yamuna City by March 2026. Currently, about 15 industries are operational, while nearly 400 units are under construction, up from 186 four months ago. Officials said the upcoming Noida International Airport is expected to further drive investment, jobs, and settlement in the region.