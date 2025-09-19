Yeida to develop a Golf City project near Jewar airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) plans to develop a world-class Golf City in Sector 22F, near the upcoming greenfield international airport in Jewar. Spread over 650 acres, the project will centre around a championship-level golf course and include limited residential, commercial, and institutional facilities. Global consultancy Ernst & Young has been engaged to prepare the feasibility and detailed project report (DPR) for the development. (HT Archive)

“The project is part of Yeida’s Master Plan 2041, which will be developed in line with green infrastructure and recreational concepts. The authority aims to establish a Golf City in Sector 22F. We have engaged an agency to prepare the feasibility report for this project,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.

The proposed Golf City will be among the first major recreational initiatives under the plan. Besides the golf course, the blueprint includes sports clubs, pro-shops, training centres, swimming pools, hostels, restaurants, and multipurpose halls. Residential facilities may also be developed for players, trainers, and sports students.

Yeida’s long-term vision is to create an eco-city with expansive green belts, recreational hubs, and landscaped spaces. Under Master Plan 2041, 5,544.27 hectares—14.77% of the total urbanisable area—are earmarked for green use, including parks, playgrounds, and recreational spaces. Of this, 1,001.91 hectares (2.67%) are specifically allocated for recreational activities, featuring sports fields, walking trails, and theme-based developments.

“Through these measures, we aim to offer diverse outdoor activities for all age groups, enhance quality of life, and foster a vibrant community,” a Yeida official said.

In addition to Golf City, Sectors 22 and 23 are set to become a broader recreational hub. One portion may host an Olympic City with sports complexes and training centres, while another could accommodate an Olympic Village to provide housing and facilities for athletes. Officials said this integrated approach would enable Yeida to host international sporting events and position the region as a global sports and leisure destination.