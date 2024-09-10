Yogi Adityanath reviews Jewar airport work, tours India Expo Mart ahead of PM visit

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Greater Noida on Tuesday to take stock of the progress of work on the Noida greenfield international airport in Jewar and later proceeded to the India Expo Mart Centre in Greater Noida to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Wednesday. Chief minister Adityanath on Tuesday also announced the formation of a task force to accelerate Noida’s transformation and development. (HT Photo)

The CM was received by Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. The visit was part of the CM’s review of ongoing development projects in the region, specifically focusing on the Noida airport, a key infrastructure initiative that is set to boost connectivity and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

Adityanath reviewed the progress of infrastructure works and issued necessary directives to ensure the timely and quality completion of the project. A review meeting was also held with officials of the district administration, Noida authority, and representatives from the company overseeing the airport’s construction. Adityanath emphasised that all construction work should be completed within the stipulated time frame while maintaining high standards.

He also addressed the issue of land acquisition for the airport and instructed senior district officials to engage with village representatives and resolve any issues related to land acquisition in a peaceful and cooperative manner.

“The airport is a major milestone not just for UP, but for the entire nation. It will enhance the region’s infrastructure, generate employment, and boost economic growth. We are committed to ensuring the timely and quality completion of the project and any challenges in land acquisition or construction will be promptly addressed at the government level. Our focus remains on delivering a world-class facility that will connect the region to global opportunities,” said Adityanath.

Focusing on connectivity, the chief minister stressed on the need for robust transportation links, directing officials to ensure major routes are linked to the airport.

“The CM’s visit to Noida airport construction site is a crucial step towards ensuring that all phases of the project are progressing as per the schedule. His directives to resolve land acquisition issues and focus on enhancing connectivity will ensure that the airport is completed within the stipulated time while providing seamless access to commuters,” said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Speaking on the CM’s visit, MLA Singh said, “Noida international airport is the future of this region, promising economic growth and job opportunities. With the CM’s support, the project is progressing well, and we hope his focus on resolving land acquisition issues and improving connectivity will ensure timely completion.”

After inspecting the airport, Adityanath also reviewed the preparations at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida for Modi’s scheduled visit on Wednesday when he is scheduled to attend a high-profile event there.

CM closely monitored the arrangements at the expo mart and also the security measures for the PM’s visit.

Additionally, Adityanath announced the formation of a task force to accelerate Noida’s transformation into a vibrant, modern city. The task force will focus on enhancing urban amenities, boosting tourism, and creating dynamic cultural spaces to improve the overall quality of life in the city, said district officials.