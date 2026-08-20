Yogi pitches U.P.’s world-class infra, workforce to Japanese firms

“I invite Japanese companies to become active partners in the state’s growth story and contribute to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation,” he said, identifying green hydrogen, solar energy, electronics, medical devices, automotive manufacturing, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing as key areas for future India-Japan cooperation.

Participating virtually from Lucknow in the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, organised by the state government in New Delhi from August 18 to 23, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as a major investment hub and offered skilled manpower and a business-friendly environment.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday invited Japanese companies to invest in the state, as he reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide world-class infrastructure, skilled manpower, and a business-friendly environment.

The event was attended by around 200 people including Japanese CEOs, managing directors, country heads and senior industry representatives, officials said. The meeting was aimed at strengthening economic, industrial and technological cooperation between UP and Japan.

Adityanath also highlighted the proposed development of a dedicated “Japanese city” on around 500 acres in Sector 5A of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), near Noida International Airport. He said the township would provide Japanese companies and citizens with an integrated industrial, commercial and residential ecosystem.

He also participated in the virtual ground-breaking ceremony for two major manufacturing projects in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) region.

The first was a manufacturing facility of Escorts Kubota Ltd, for which the company has been allotted 154 acres in Sector 10. The project involves an investment of around ₹2,029 crore and is expected to generate nearly 4,000 jobs, officials said. The facility will have an annual production capacity of around 60,000 tractors and manufacture a range of tractor and agricultural machinery components. Officials said the project would strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position as a hub for agricultural machinery and engineering manufacturing.

The event also witnessed the ground breaking ceremony for Spark Minda Group’s manufacturing projectslocated in Sectors 10 and 24 of Yeida, said officials.

With a total investment of approximately ₹1,166 crore, the projects are expected to generate around 6,440 employment opportunities, they added.

The facilities will manufacture nearly 2 million units annually of electronic switches, sensors, USB chargers, and other automotive electronic components. The investment will significantly strengthen the automotive and electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the programme.