Yogi to lay foundation stone of Microsoft campus in Noida Sector 145 on March 8

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Noida on March 8 to lay the foundation stone of several mega projects including a campus for US tech firm Microsoft in Sector 145, officials said. Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M and other officials on Thursday inspected the chief minister’s scheduled route and function venue to complete preparations for the event. Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

The Microsoft campus will be built on a five-acre plot in Noida Sector 145. Aside from this, Adityanath is expected to inaugurate IT firm MAQ’s building in Sector 132, and IT firm Sify’s campus in Sector 132, also spread on a five-acre plot. He will also lay the foundation stone of public projects including two underpasses proposed to be built on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and dedicate the the Ganga Water project under which the authority wants to deliver quality drinking water to residential areas along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, said officials.

“We have directed staff to complete the preparations ahead of the visit so that the event is organised successfully,” said Lokesh M.

Officials said that Adityanath may also announce some schemes for farmers on whose land Noida has been built. The Noida authority has completed the survey of at least ten villages where the peripheral road will be built and issues related with the abadi (residential areas) are being resolved in planned manner according to rules, said officials. The farmers have been demanding better compensation and a rehabilitation package for their land. To appease them, Adityanath has directed the Noida authority to address their genuine issues without further delay. So, the authority has roped in a private agency, which is visiting villages along with staff of the land department to carry out the survey so that the abadi related issues can be resolved, said officials. The state government is likely to review the issues, and the land department is preparing data for the chief minister’s review, said officials.

“The chief minister will inaugurate the ₹228 crore Ganga water project of 37.5 cusec capacity under which we will supply water from the Ganga to sectors 130 and 135. The chief minister will also inaugurate a tertiary treatment plant technology-based treatment facility with a daily capacity of 200 million litres,” said RP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority’s water works department.

Currently, the total water demand in Noida is 332 million litres per day (MLD). The authority is supplying 240 MLD of water from the Ganga to residents and the rest is procured through groundwater resources.

The authority supplies water to more than 130 residential areas and aims to provide Ganga water to the remaining 50 residential areas once it starts getting more of it by the end of 2024.

The authority was yet to start Ganga water supply to sectors 94, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 135, 150 and 151, among others — areas located between Yamuna embankment road and Noida Expressway.

Adityanath will also attend a public gathering in Dadri, Greater Noida, where he will inaugurate a statue of Maharana Pratap.