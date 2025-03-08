Menu Explore
Yogi to visit Gautam Budh Nagar on Saturday, Noida Expressway traffic to be affected

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2025 06:58 AM IST

During his visit, the CM will lay the foundation stone for several mega projects, including a Microsoft campus in Sector 145

Noida: Traffic movement will be briefly affected on the Noida Expressway and other key locations in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday due to VIP movement, said traffic officials on Friday.

The chief minister will also launch key public infrastructure projects, such as foundation of two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and dedicate the Ganga Water Project, aimed at supplying quality drinking water to residential areas along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The chief minister will also launch key public infrastructure projects, such as foundation of two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and dedicate the Ganga Water Project, aimed at supplying quality drinking water to residential areas along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Noida and Greater Noida to inaugurate several projects and lay the foundation for new developments. DCP (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said that traffic will be briefly affected at some locations, including Noida Expressway, Sector 93, Sector 128, Sector 132, Sector 142, Sector 143, Sector 144, Sector 145, Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Sharda University, and Pari Chowk. “Commuters are advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” he said.

During his visit, the CM will lay the foundation stone for several mega projects, including a Microsoft campus in Sector 145.

Additionally, the CM is expected to inaugurate MAQ Software’s office and Sify’s IT campus, both in Sector 132.

He will also launch key public infrastructure projects, such as foundation of two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and dedicate the Ganga Water Project, aimed at supplying quality drinking water to residential areas along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

Additionally, he will inaugurate a 600-bed multi-specialty hospital at Sharda University.

