Noida: Now, migrants who want to go to hometowns do not need to register online

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:08 IST

NOIDA:

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has decided to use only buses for transporting migrant workers to their hometowns, saying that the number of migrants who want to go back to their home states has now significantly reduced.

Administration officials also said that now the migrants who want to go to their hometowns do not need to register themselves online.

“They can reach Morna or Kasna bus depot and we will arrange for buses. For example, those migrants who want to go to Mahoba in UP and Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh need to reach Kasna. We have arranged a bus for such migrants,” said Diwakar Singh, additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The officials said that the operations of Shramik Special trains in the district will be suspended from Monday. However, they said that a train will be arranged when adequate number of migrants are ready to go to their hometowns.

On Sunday, the administration is sending one train each to West Bengal and Bihar, which could be the last trains from GB Nagar, said the officials.

Till date, the district administration has sent at least 125,000 migrants via trains and buses to different states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

“Of 125,000 migrants, we sent 25,000 via trains and the rest were provided journey in buses. But now, we are sending migrants in buses to nearby cities, mostly in Western UP,” said Singh.

“Now almost all the migrants have gone to their respective towns. And we hardly get any request for buses or trains. However, buses will be available for the migrants at Noida’s Morna and Greater Noida’s Kasna daily from 7am,” he said.

The officials said that due to low registration of migrants many trains and buses operated with 60% occupancy in the last few days. On Friday and Saturday morning, only about 10 migrants turned up to go to Bihar, eastern UP and Madhya Pradesh.

The officials said that even migrants who want to go to Western UP cities are not much in numbers. “But we are providing buses to everyone who is turning up at the two depots,” said Singh.