Home / Cities / Noida police to have virtual interactions with complainants

Noida police to have virtual interactions with complainants

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:08 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday started a virtual meeting system for complainants to reduce human interactions in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

“The system will work through a software. When anyone goes to a police station to file their complaint, they can get in touch with senior officials through the virtual system. This will keep them from unnecessarily travelling to another office and reduce exposure,” said Akhilesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

The idea has been implemented at eight of the 22 police stations, including Phase 3 and Rabupura stations, across the district and the software will be shared with the other police stations within a week, police officials said.

The officials said that the preference has first been given to the rural belt because people there have to travel the most.

“If there are any complaints or documents that have to be shared with senior officials, it can also be done through scanners. Normally, we meet the public between 11am and 12 noon. For now, we are using the time frame for virtual meetings also. In case the need arises, we can extend it in the future,” said Kumar.

Kumar also said that the software would also be helpful for interdepartmental issues and meetings, and will benefit both police personnel and public.

The basic complaint filing system will, however, continue the way it has been working, the officials said.

Since the Covid-induced lockdown, senior police officials have been conducting meetings with other officials through video or telephonic conferencing.

