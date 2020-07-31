Noida: Rise in mercury, break in rains in coming days, says Met dept

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:56 IST

Noida: Rise in humidity levels as well as temperatures, coupled with a break in rains, will cause discomfort to residents of Noida and its surrounding regions for the next few days, the weather department said.

According to weather analysts, Noida and its adjoining regions will see a break from rains for five days due.

“The monsoon line of trough, that is a low pressure line and causes rains in the region, has shifted southward towards Rajasthan. Due to this, the National Capital Region, including Delhi and Noida, among others, will be deprived of good rainfall for five days. The temperatures may also slightly rise,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecast centre, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“There is moisture in the region, which may cause drizzling in some pockets but that will increase humidity and cause discomfort,” he added.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, against 31.5 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, same as a day earlier.

The humidity oscillated between 74 to 91%. It’s expected to hover around the same for a few days. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The region has so far been deprived of rainfall, even though short spells of sporadic rains were reported over the week. Gautam Budh Nagar has received an average of only 17mm rainfall for the season which is 92% deficit.