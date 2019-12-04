e-paper
Noida spl task force nabs wanted Bhati gang member

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Noida: The Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) nabbed a wanted member of the Sunder Bhati gang on Tuesday night from Greater Noida. The suspect was allegedly involved in forcefully obtaining transport contracts from various private firms, located mostly in Greater Noida.

He was identified as Satveer Bansal (45), a resident of Greater Noida and a proprietor of a transport company in Greater Noida. According to STF officers, they had a tip-off about the movements of Bansal.

“We had information that he would be present near the University road in Kasna area. Based on this information, he was taken into custody,” DSP RK Mishra, STF, said.

According to officials, Bansal was wanted in a case registered at Ecotech 1 police station for extortion and criminal conspiracy under sections 386, 411, 120B and 506 of the IPC. He was charged with forcefully obtaining a transport contract from a company. Police said he was on the run for a while now.

“During questioning, he revealed that he had come to the district almost 35 years ago with his family. He later came in contact with the Sunder Bhati gang. His older brother, Shaukeen, was killed in 2011 at a wedding in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad — there was a gang war between the Sunder Bhati and Randeep Bhati gangs,” Mishra said.

“It came to light that Bansal was using his connection with Bhati to put pressure and obtain transport contracts from various companies. We also found evidence that the profit from this business was being shared with Bhati,” Mishra said.

Bansal was also involved in forcefully occupying disputed properties, police said. They also said investigation is on in other cases in which Bansal may have been involved. He was handed over to the local police, produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

