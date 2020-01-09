Noida SSP, in rowover videochat, suspended

cities

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended SSP of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) Vaibhav Krishna after a Gujarat forensic lab confirmed the authenticity of his video chat with a woman that had gone viral on social media a few days ago, said senior state government officials.

Krishna had also triggered another controversy by ‘leaking’ to the media the secret report that he had sent to senior state authorities in November last year, alleging corruption in transfers and postings of officers allegedly involving five IPS officials.

According to the authorities, the forensic report of the video chat said there was “no sign of editing, alteration and morphing”.

Krishna had, however, termed the video as fake and had lodged an FIR against unknown people for trying to malign his image by making viral the morphed video on January 1.

The officials said the government had ordered additional director general (ADG), Lucknow Zone, SN Sabat to conduct a departmental inquiry against Krishna and submit its report at the earliest.

A senior official said ADG, Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar was earlier probing the viral video issue and had sent it for forensic examination during which Krishna’s claims were found false.

He said Krishna reportedly leaked a confidential letter that he had written to the state government accusing five IPS officers of conniving with certain builders, extortionists and local journalists to ensure “transfers and postings” in exchange for money.

In the same sequence, the government sidelined the five IPS officers against whom Krishna had sent the report of corrupt practices, and constituted a special investigation team (SIT) chaired by director, vigilance HC Awasthi to inquire into the allegations of corruption against the officers within 15 days.

The SIT comprises two members, including IG Special Task Force (STF) Amitabh Yash and managing director of UP Jal Nigam Vikas Goathwal.

A senior police official at UP police headquarters, privy to the development, said the secret report over corrupt practices sent by Krishna included names of SSP Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar Singh, SP Rampur Ajay Pal Sharma, SP Sultanpur Himanshu Kumar, SP Banda Ganesh Prasad Saha and SSP STF, Lucknow Rajeev Narayan Mishra.

LUCKNOW SSP Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar Singh was on Thursday replaced by SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani and he (Sudhir Kumar Singh) was sent to 15th Battalion PAC Agra, according to the transfer list shared by the state government authorities.

SP Rampur Ajay Pal Sharma was transferred as SP Police Training School in Unnao and SP Etawah Santosh Kumar Mishra was transferred as new SP Rampur. SP Sultanpur Himanshu Kumar was transferred as Commandant of 28 Battalion PAC, Etawah while SP PTS Unnao Shiv Hari Meena replaced him as new SP Sultanpur.

SP Banda Ganesh Prasad Saha was transferred as SP human rights in Lucknow and SSP STF, Lucknow Rajeev Narayan Mishra was transferred as commandant 24 Battalion PAC Moradabad.

The state government has so far not confirmed the postings of SSPs in Lucknow, Noida and STF, Lucknow unit. Besides, six more IPS officers were transferred in the same list.

Meanwhile, director, media cell of chief secretary office, Diwakar Khare was also shifted and attached to the office of Lucknow divisional commissioner, and a departmental inquiry ordered against him as his name also figured in the corruption report sent by Noida SSP earlier.

