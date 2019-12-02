Nominated councillors of Chandigarh appointed heads of village development committees

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:42 IST

Nominated councillors of the UT will now head the committees constituted to look after the development works of 13 villages which were merged with municipal corporation (MC) earlier this year.

Each of the 13 committees also comprises area residents and former panches and sarpanches.

Mayor Rajesh Kalia said the mandate of these committees was to look after the civic development of areas under them. “Panchayati Raj system has ceased to exist in these 13 villages after their merger with MC. These areas will not get new councillor till the time new elections take place, which is not possible before November, 2021,” the civic body chief said. “Therefore, these committees with nominated councillors as heads will work for the development works of their respective areas,” he said.

APPROVED BY UT ADMN

He said the nominated councillors were chosen as they do not have responsibility of a particular ward in contrast to the elected ones. Kalia also said that constitution of these panels was duly approved by the UT administration.

The villages merged with MC are Raipur Khurd, Behlana, Makhan Majra, Raipur Kalan, Mauli Jagran, Daria, Kaimbwala, Kishangarh, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Dhanas and Sarangpur.

Each of the committee has 11 members and one chairman. Sachine Lotia has been made in-charge of Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu village development committees, major general (retd) MS Kundal has been made in-charge of Daria, Charanjiv Singh will look after the development works of Khuda Ali Sher village, while Sat Parkash Aggarwal has been given the responsibility of Kaimbwala village.

Chandigarh has a total of nine nominated councillors. They earlier had the voting right in MC General House but it was taken away after an adverse order from Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) two days ago. Their petition is pending before the Supreme Court regarding the restoration of their voting right.

MC APPROACHES UT FOR SPECIAL GRANT

Meanwhile, MC has approached UT for a ₹100-crore special package in order to carry out civic works in all 22 villages under its jurisdiction. “Once the grant is sanctioned, we will pace up the development works in these areas,” mayor Kalia said.

BLURB

13 villages to be looked after by the nominated councillors were merged with MC earlier this year