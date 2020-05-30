Non-Covid hospitals cannot refuse patients: Thane civic body

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:57 IST

A day after sealing three hospitals in Mumbra, the Thane civic commissioner has issued directives to all non-Covid hospitals in the city to admit suspected Covid-19 patients. Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal said a police case will be registered against the director of these private hospitals if they flout the rule.

On Friday, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) registered cases against three private hospitals in Mumbra for refusing to admit patients.

Singhal said, “The state government has given strict guidelines to the private hospitals, which are non-Covid hospitals, to not reject any patient. We have also issued directives to private hospitals to admit symptomatic suspected Covid-19 patients. The hospitals can admit these patients in the isolation ward and start treatment. Once their condition is stable and if there is a need, Covid-19 test can be done.”

If the patient tests negative, the hospital where he is admitted will continue his treatment. If he tests positive, he should be shifted to a Covid hospital.

“If any hospital does not follow the directives and rejects a patient or asks the family to shift the patient elsewhere, we will file a police case against the director of the hospital,” Singhal added.

BJP corporator Narayan Pawar has demanded that TMC should take action against big hospitals too for rejecting patients or charging a huge amount. “TMC was quick to take action against three small private hospitals in Mumbra. What about big hospitals? We have complained against several hospitals but no action has yet been taken.”