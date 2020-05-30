e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Non-Covid hospitals cannot refuse patients: Thane civic body

Non-Covid hospitals cannot refuse patients: Thane civic body

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 23:57 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A day after sealing three hospitals in Mumbra, the Thane civic commissioner has issued directives to all non-Covid hospitals in the city to admit suspected Covid-19 patients. Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal said a police case will be registered against the director of these private hospitals if they flout the rule.

On Friday, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) registered cases against three private hospitals in Mumbra for refusing to admit patients.

Singhal said, “The state government has given strict guidelines to the private hospitals, which are non-Covid hospitals, to not reject any patient. We have also issued directives to private hospitals to admit symptomatic suspected Covid-19 patients. The hospitals can admit these patients in the isolation ward and start treatment. Once their condition is stable and if there is a need, Covid-19 test can be done.”

If the patient tests negative, the hospital where he is admitted will continue his treatment. If he tests positive, he should be shifted to a Covid hospital.

“If any hospital does not follow the directives and rejects a patient or asks the family to shift the patient elsewhere, we will file a police case against the director of the hospital,” Singhal added.

BJP corporator Narayan Pawar has demanded that TMC should take action against big hospitals too for rejecting patients or charging a huge amount. “TMC was quick to take action against three small private hospitals in Mumbra. What about big hospitals? We have complained against several hospitals but no action has yet been taken.”

top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In