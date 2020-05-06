Non-essential shops in Thane to remain shut

cities

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:46 IST

The Thane civic commissioner has revoked the order to relax some of the lockdown norms outside containment zones. It had allowed five non-essential shops to remain open on one road.

This led to crowding in most areas, violating social distancing norms. On Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation issued directives to keep only essential shops open.

Non-essential shops have been shut since March 20. The shops were allowed to open on May 4 after the norms were relaxed by civic commissioner.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We observed that none of the social distancing norms were followed as there were crowds in most shops. There was also law and order situation in some areas. The infection will increase if people do not follow social distancing norms, so the commissioner has revoked the relaxation. Only essential shops will remain open in the city.”