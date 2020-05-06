e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Non-essential shops in Thane to remain shut

Non-essential shops in Thane to remain shut

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 23:46 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane civic commissioner has revoked the order to relax some of the lockdown norms outside containment zones. It had allowed five non-essential shops to remain open on one road.

This led to crowding in most areas, violating social distancing norms. On Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation issued directives to keep only essential shops open.

Non-essential shops have been shut since March 20. The shops were allowed to open on May 4 after the norms were relaxed by civic commissioner.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We observed that none of the social distancing norms were followed as there were crowds in most shops. There was also law and order situation in some areas. The infection will increase if people do not follow social distancing norms, so the commissioner has revoked the relaxation. Only essential shops will remain open in the city.”

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities