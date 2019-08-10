Non-performance: 17 Moga cops given premature retirement orders

punjab

Sending out a strong message on non-performance, the police on Friday issued premature retirement orders to 17 Moga cops, including seven assistant sub-inspectors.

The decision was taken by Moga senior superintendent of police Amarjit Singh Bajwa on a recommendation from the three-member committee.

The committee, including superintendent of police (headquarters), deputy superintendent of police (DSP, headquarters) and DSP (investigation) was constituted to identify officials who are not performing to the optimum level and to submit the list of their names.

Those who have been given premature retirement include ASIs Kulwant Singh, Jarnail Singh, Shinderpal Singh, Harmail Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Surinder Kumar and Jarnail Singh, constables Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Mohinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Baljinder Singh, Shishan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurdev Singh and Charanjit Singh.

In the recommendation, the committee has come to the conclusion that the officials were not fit to be retained in service in public interest.

“The action has been taken on the non-performing cops,” said the SSP.

