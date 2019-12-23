Normalcy returns to Lucknow, police on alert

cities

Dec 23, 2019

UNDER CONTROL No untoward incident in last 48 hours, markets reopen

LUCKNOW: Normalcy returned to the state capital on Monday, four days after the violent anti-CAA protests here. All major markets reopened and other establishments functioned as usual.

“No untoward incident was reported from any part of the city in the last 48 hours. However, our teams remained on alert to prevent any possibility of violence,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP (Lucknow).

Lucknow had witnessed brick-batting and arson during the December 19 anti-CAA protests that turned violent. One person was killed while three others were injured in the protest. Over a dozen vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Police lodged 41 FIRs under relevant sections of the IPC and so far arrested over 285 people allegedly involved in the melee. Rumours of a ‘silent march’ on Sunday kept the police on the edge.

Cops continued to conduct raids in several areas of Old City in search of trouble-makers.

To nab the accused, they also released pictures of miscreants on social media. “We are reaching out to the general public to identify the miscreants involved in violence,” said the SSP.

Thakurganj, Chowk, Hasanganj and Saadatganj areas were the worst hit by the violent protests. A police outpost each in Thakurganj and Hasanganj were set ablaze by the agitators.

These areas were also limping back to normalcy.

“I did not open my shop for the last three days. But today, the situation is under control and I decided to open the shop,” said Danish Khan, an eatery owner in Chowk.

285 ARRESTED SO FAR

