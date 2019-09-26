North Corp. inaugurates bottle flaking machines in Karol Bagh

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:11 IST

New Delhi

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday inaugurated three plastic bottle flaking machines on Ajmal Khan Road at Karol Bagh as part of its beautification and pedestrianisation drive.

Local councillor Paramjit Singh Rana fed a bottle into the machine to demonstrate its use to onlookers at the market. The machines can store up to 1,000 plastic bottles of one-litre capacity in medium size machines at a time after flaking them. HT had reported about the installation of the machines on August 12.

Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh area, Akriti Sagar, said, “We are making efforts to reduce single-use plastic usage among the public and ensure recycle of the same. This is so that they don’t clog drains and fill up our landfills.”

A senior official said “We tied up with a Mumbai-based company to install the machines. They have already set up these at malls, pubs, railway stations and airports in over 25 cities in India including Jammu, Chandigarh, Alwar and Hyderabad.”

“They have internal motors that create flakes by cutting up the bottles into small pieces of 10 mm x 10 mm size to reduce their volume. These later go to factories to be granulated and turned into t-shirts, caps, doormats and such products that use synthetic fibre,” he said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:11 IST