North corp to declare 33 villages as urban to fast-track regularisation process

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:09 IST

New Delhi

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday passed a proposal to declare 33 villages, which includes some unauthorised colonies, as urban.

The move comes in the wake of the central government expediting the process of regularising unauthorised colonies in the capital.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had identified 81 villages in which unauthorised colonies are included. Out of these villages, 33 are under North Corporation’s jurisdiction. The DDA had this week asked the municipal corporations to notify these villages as urban in accordance with Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Some of the villages that have been declared as urban under North Corporation include Begampur, Nithari, Rani Khera, Pooth Kalan, Narela, Barwala, Lampur, Ghoga, Singhu, Holambi Kalan, Bankner, Bakhtawarpur, Tikri Kalan, Harewali, Sannot, Pansali, Khera Kalan and Mamurpur among others.

The central government had in October this year had passed a proposal to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. Delhi has around 350 villages and out of which 81 are very close to unauthorised colonies or urban areas.

The matter of declaring these villages as urban was also discussed in a meeting on Monday chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal. In the meeting, Baijal had directed civic officials to declare these villages as urban so that the process of regularisation could be expedited.

According to civic officials, notifying villages as urban is a pre-requisite before regularisation. The officials said the move would regulate development in these villages. “Nearly six to eight lakh people living in these villages will benefit. The pace of development will be expedited and such urban villages will be given all facilities on a par with regularised colonies,” the official said.

The official said after a village is declared as urban, the corporation would be able to form layout plans and would resolve land disputes with the help of the Delhi Land Reform Act.

The area councillor and the MLA would also be able to carry out development works such as construction of drains, streets, community hall among others.

Municipal officials said after the declaration of villages as urban, residents would have to mandatorily get maps passed from the civic body before any construction and follow building by-laws.