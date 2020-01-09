e-paper
Home / Cities / Not quitting politics till every youth gets a job: Amarinder

Not quitting politics till every youth gets a job: Amarinder

"This is my state, you are all my people…I will always be here for you, and will not go anywhere till I have ensured the welfare of every citizen of Punjab," vowed Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh amid cheers and slogans

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday declared that he would not quit politics till every youth gets a job. He was addressing Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) members and workers at the installation ceremony of the youth wing’s newly elected office-bearers, including its president Birinder Singh Dhillon, at the Congress Bhawan.

“This is my state, you are all my people…I will always be here for you, and will not go anywhere till I have ensured the welfare of every citizen of Punjab,” he vowed amid cheers and slogans from youth.

Amarinder assured the newly elected office bearers of his government’s full support in ensuring holistic development, and promised them full respect from officials in all departments for any work for youth of state.

The CM exhorted the youth to come forward to protect and safeguard the nation and its Constitutional principles of democracy and secularism, adding that Congress was only party that could provide secular, democratic rule, describing the situation prevailing in the country today as distressing.

The Preamble cannot be allowed to be tinkered with, said Amarinder, lashing out at the current attempts by the BJP to divide the nation. “What prevails today is not Lok Raj, but Goonda raj. We all know what happened with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, underlining the need for youth to take the lead in saving the country.

Referring to his government’s development agenda for Punjab, the CM added it was his vision to revive the state’s economic health, and added that he was perpetually thinking of ways and means of doing so. Referring to his government’s flagship Ghar Ghar Rozgar scheme, he said the private sector was supporting the initiative in a big way to supplement job opportunities for youth.

Accusing the Akalis of ruining the state to promote their self-interest, the CM blamed them squarely for the spread of drugs and the gangsters in the state. Zira MLA Kulbir Singh Zira lauded former Punjab Youth Congress presidents, including Singla, MLA Jalalabad Raminder Singh Awla, and Amarpreet Singh Lalli for their leadership.

Lauding the CM for heralding an era of all-round development, the new youth Congress president Dhillon urged all young activists of the party to vigorously spread the state government’s programmes and policies.

