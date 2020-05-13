e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Notices served to labour contractors in Pune

Notices served to labour contractors in Pune

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 19:34 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The officials of Pune police Zone-3 have served warning notices to labour contractors in their jurisdiction to keep them from abandoning labourers, according to Pournima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3.

Zone-3 covers Dattawadi, Kothrud, Sinhgad road, Warje, Uttamnagar and Alankar police stations

“Notices have been served to all sites under the zone. We have kept a track of labour applications. We have received around 15,000 applications from labourers along with a medical certificate,” said DCP Gaikwad.

The notices were meant to warn contractors against abandoning labourers who have worked for them, said DCP Gaikwad.

The detection branch officials of police stations have been appointed to keep in touch with contractors and labourers.

“The contractors know the people whom they employ. We have served notices to around 20-25 of them. To ensure that they do not abandon them or run away, officials of the detection branch which is most active on the ground are appointed. In the beginning, they were made to visit areas like janata vasahat where labourers are known to stay and keep a track of their number,” said senior inspector Devidas Ghevare of Dattawadi police station.

“Wherever there are labour camps, we served notices to some 12 labour contractors who were responsible for them to arrange for basic necessities for them. We did it when the central government had announced their decision asking states to arrange for migrant workers’ movement back home,” said senior inspector Nankumar Shelker of Sinhgad road police station.

The labour contractors are the source providing labourers to construction sites and a link between builders and labourers. The Pune police had issued an order to begin construction work if the labourers are available or can be made available in-situ.

top news
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In