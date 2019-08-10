24 J&K jail inmates shifted to Lucknow prison

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:14 IST

The shifting of prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir to jails in Uttar Pradesh continued, with a group of 24 inmates arriving in Lucknow on Saturday, said senior police officials. The prisoners, reportedly those arrested in terror cases and anti-national activities, were shifted to the Lucknow district jail in Gosaiganj area in the evening.

Over the past three days, 70 prisoners from J&K jails have been shifted to high security jails in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, 26 prisoners were shifted to Agra Central jail on Thursday and 20 others were taken to Bareilly district jail on Friday.

A source privy to the development said that more prisoners from J&K were likely to be shifted to UP in Fatehpur Central, Naini Central, Prayagraj, Varanasi Central and Gorakhpur jails.

A local administrative official said, “The prisoners were brought to Lucknow in an aircraft. It landed at the Indian Air Force’s airbase in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT). They were taken to the Lucknow district jail in three high security vans that were totally covered. Adequate police force escorted the vans.”

Police, however, denied to reveal the profile of the inmates, stating that they all had been kept in separate barracks under the highest level of security available at the prison.

An official said, “The group of prisoners shifted to Lucknow are mainly from separatist groups -- those arrested for violence, stone pelting and those with a track record of trouble-making resulting in breach of peace.”

While senior police and administrative officials remained tight-lipped over the transfer of prisoners, it is believed they have been shifted for security reasons.

Jammu & Kashmir, especially the Valley, has been in high alert ever since the Parliament rendered Article 370 useless on Monday and passed a bill to bifurcate J&K and Ladakh, making both union territories.

“The city police and the Lucknow jail authorities were put on alert since morning and the entire stretch from BKT to Gosaiganj was cleared in the afternoon. Police force was deployed throughout the route to keep it clear for the high security vehicles to pass. The district authorities also visited the jail premises and inspected the arrangements there earlier on Saturday,” said a police official.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:12 IST