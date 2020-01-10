Now Anand Mahindra’s 94-year-old ‘entrepreneur of the year’ has Amarinder Singh, Harsimrat as fans

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 01:05 IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s tweet on January 7, labelling a 94-year-old Chandigarh woman who makes gram flour (besan) sweets “entrepreneur of the year,” has won her a loyal fan following, including Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who says he’s waiting to taste her “signature besan burfi.”

In another tweet, Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has promised the nonagenarian all the “support” she needs.

The Mahindra Group Chairman was tagged in a tweet about the woman who is fulfilling her dream of earning money by making sweets. Mahindra was so impressed by her story, he shared a heartwarming tweet about her that’s now winning Twitter. As the tweet went viral, Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted an offer to support the woman.

Amarinder Singh, too, joined in, saying, “I agree with @AnandMahindra on recognising her as the entrepreneur of the year. Waiting to taste your signature Besan Burfi.”

It was Twitter user Dr Madhu Teckchandani who tagged Mahindra in the tweet. It shows a video of Chandigarh resident Harbhajan Kaur who runs a home-made sweet business . It all started four years ago when Kaur told her daughter she wished to earn money by herself.

“Here is her story, full of hope and motivation ode! Entrepreneur indeed!” wrote the Twitter user tagging Anand Mahindra.

Responding to this tweet, Mahindra was all praises for Kaur. “When you hear the word ‘start-up’ it brings to mind images of millennials in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru trying to build billion dollar ‘unicorns.’ From now on let’s also include a 94 yr old woman who doesn’t think it’s too late to do a start-up,” he wrote in addition to calling her “my entrepreneur of the year”.

Mahindra’s tweet and Kaur’s passion has won a tonne of love from people on Twitter with over 3,600 likes and more than 600 retweets.

“Passion and determinations and will to do something in life has no age limitations,” says a Twitter user. “Thanks for sharing sir, these kind of videos will awake us from Inertia to Get-set-go and do something useful to self and society,” says another.

“Very inspiring story sir! A must watch for everyone of all ages!” says another. “Would be happy to sell her barfis online on our site and in our store,” comments a fourth.