Now, anti-CAA protesters vacated from Chungi Gate

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:31 IST

AGRA After Jeevangarh area in Aligarh, the police removed anti-CAA protesters from AMU’s Chungi Gate on Monday. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and PAC personnel were deployed at the site after the police asked about 100 protestors to vacate it in the morning.

“The police came at the AMU Chungi Gate site during early hours of the day when the number of protesters was comparatively less. The protesters were asked to leave the site and the carpets laid for seating them were removed,” informed AK Samania, circle officer at Aligarh.

“The Rapid Action Force and PAC have been deployed at the site. There was no resentment against the police action,” claimed Samania.

Only 40-50 women, besides AMU students, were staging a sit-in against CAA in the vicinity of AMU. It began since December 15, the night AMU campus witnessed violent clash between students and police leading to announcement of winter vacation for AMU students.

Meanwhile, the protest against citizenship law continues at Bab-e-Syed gate within the AMU campus by students.

Anti-CAA protestors also continue to stage sit-in at Shahjamal Eidgah area in Aligarh where about 2000-2500 women have been gathering regularly for the last one month.

Earlier on Saturday after hours of negotiations, the Aligarh administration had succeeded in persuading protesters to vacate the Jeevangarh site, where 2,000 to 2,500 protesters, mainly women had been staging a sit-in since February 24 evening.

The road from Quarsi crossing towards bypass was cleared after officials received a memorandum from the protesters.

The police and administration had involved local businessmen and elders of nearby areas, and by their cooperation got the protest ended at Jeevangarh .

Efforts began on Saturday afternoon amidst heavy deployment of force including Rapid Action Force (RAF). The end of the protest at Jeevangarh, opened way for traffic towards the bypass in Aligarh.