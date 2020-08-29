e-paper
Now, boards to carry each road project’s contractor, in-charge name in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In view of complaints regarding inferior material being used in road construction, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has ordered that a board depicting specifications of work and details of contractor and officials in charge be installed at every construction site.

As many road samples collected in the past have failed the quality test, the superintending engineers (SE) have been directed to inspect the ongoing work and conduct videography of the project from its commencement to completion.

“The protocol was not being followed by MC staff. With the help of contact numbers of the contractor and the official in charge, residents can contact them for concerns regarding the projects. The boards will also specify the project’s deadline and other specifications. SEs will personally move in the field and keep a check on the construction work. Regular sampling is also being conducted to maintain a check on the quality of work,” said Sabharwal.

Earlier, seven samples collected from Amantran Colony, Guru Vihar, Chander Nagar, Bal Singh Nagar Road, Ashok Nagar, Daba Road and a road near GNE College (towards Dugri) had failed the quality test. Samples collected from a stretch near RK Road, Circular Road, near Daresi Ground, and Baba Mukand Singh Nagar had also given poor results.

