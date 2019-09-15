Now, day to begin with yoga at govt schools in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:07 IST

The UT education department has made it compulsory for all government schools in Chandigarh to practise yoga in the morning assembly for 20 minutes. The schools have also been told to introduce one day of the week as no-vehicle day to promote cycling and walking among students and teachers.

In a letter written to the 114 government schools, eight government-aided schools and 77 private recognised schools on September 11, the department said the decision to introduce such activities has been taken in pursuance of the Fit India Movement launched by the Prime Minister.

The circular observes that for smooth conduct of yoga sessions, the classes can be divided into two groups.

The circular also mandates one period of physical activities for all students from Classes 1 to 12 in which activities like rope skipping, Lazium dumbles, stapoo, dodge ball, free hand physical training exercises and other minor games will be introduced by the school.

It also lays emphasis on the promotion of the cycling and walking among teachers as well as students. Besides declaring a no vehicle day, the circular also says that students should walk at least 10,000 steps a day.

The circular also says that students should be motivated to join the sports complexes run by the UT sports department.

NODAL OFFICERS FOR SMOOTH CONDUCT

The circular also directs each school to appoint a nodal officer for smooth conduct of the physical training and sports activities. The nodal officer will have to wear T-shirts having ‘Fit India Movement’ printed on them, whose expenditure will be borne by the school. The schools have also been told to submit a report of the conducted activities to the district nodal officer, Rajeev Tandon.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THOSE WITH INFRA BLUES

Violating norms of the Right to Education Act, several government schools in Chandigarh do not have playgrounds causing students to bunk classes and play in municipal grounds or vacant areas outside the school premises.

The government schools in Daddu Majra, Maloya Colony, Manimajra, Kishangarh, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Daria, Hallomajra, Colony Number 4 and Indira Colony either do not have playgrounds at all or the playgrounds are so small that they are essentially worthless. The government primary schools (GPS) in Chandigarh are in the same boat.

A teacher at a government school, on the condition of anonymity, said, “What about the government schools where there is no playground? Will the students perform yoga in classes or corridors? Before releasing such a circular, they should have taken in consideration that certain schools do not have the infrastructure required for yoga sessions.”

UT education secretary BL Sharma as well as district education officer (DEO) Anujit Kaur refused to comment on the matter.

