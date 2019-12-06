Now, FIR against Azam’s son for possessing two PAN cards

cities

Bareilly An FIR was lodged against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of senior SP lawmaker Azam Khan, in Rampur for possessing two PAN cards by local BJP leader Akash Saxena here on Friday.

“Abdullah Azam possesses two PAN cards. His date of birth, according to his PAN card number DFOPK6164 is January 1, 1993, and September 30, 1990, according to another PAN card DWAPK7513R issued in his name,” said Saxena.

A person cannot possess two PAN cards and Abdullah, who is an MLA from Suar assembly constituency in Rampur, has provided false information in his nomination papers to hide his actual income, he said.

The BJP leader lodged an FIR under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section- 120-B of CrPC with the Civil Lines police station against Azam’s son for the alleged discrepancy in age proof documents and possession of two PAN cards.

The Rampur police had already filed charge-sheet against Abdullah Azam in the alleged forged birth certificate case.

Saxena said Abdullah should resign on moral grounds for resorting to forgery and cheating in the alleged fake birth certificate case and if he doesn’t, he should be disqualified by the election commission.

The case is being heard in a Rampur court, which has issued non-bail able warrants against Samajwadi Party lawmaker Mohd Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam, after they failed to appear before it on December 4 in connection with the forged birth certificate case. The court fixed December 18 for the next hearing in the matter.