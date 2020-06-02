Now, Ludhiana residents can submit applications at suwidha kendras for getting TS1 certificate

cities

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:22 IST

With the municipal corporation (MC) having started public dealing in its offices from Monday, a new system has been started to get the TS1 certificate (no dues certificate) and for changing ownership of property to avoid rush of visitors at MC offices.

A resident will have to submit an application along with the receipt of property tax and water-sewer user charges at suwidha kendras. If authorities find anomalies in the application or there are any pending dues, the applicant would be apprised of the same over phone.

Officials said work at all the branches has not been initiated properly as many staff members were still deputed to transport migrant labourers to the railway station. The staff members, who remained in direct contact of the labourers, are also being tested for Covid-19 before they join duty. Meanwhile, a low footfall of people was witnessed at MC offices on Monday.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said the new system aimed at avoiding rush of visitors and maintain social distancing. “The residents will not have to visit offices for availing TS1 certificate and change of ownership service. People are also being provided hand sanitisers at the entry points of the offices and suwidha kendras.”

REBATE ON PROPERTY TAX

The fund-starved MC has urged residents to avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax by June 30. No penalty and interest would be charged on payment of water-sewer charges by June 30. The payment of taxes can be made at suwidha kendras till 3pm and TS1 certificate can be had till 1.30 pm.

FINANCE PANEL MEETING ON THURSDAY

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the MC would be held on Thursday (June 4) and emphasis would be given on approval of the resolutions pertaining to work orders for different development works pending for long. The mayor said that the meeting would be held in the park of his camp office to maintain social distancing.