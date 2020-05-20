e-paper
Now, people in Mohali can report liquor smuggling through calls, WhatsApp

Give tip-offs on liquor smuggling by calling or sending a WhatsApp message on the number 9888422998, or by calling the control room on 0172-2219506

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 01:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the public can now help the district administration prevent smuggling of liquor, by reporting it through call or via WhatsApp.

People can now give tip-offs on liquor smuggling by calling, or sending a WhatsApp message on the number 9888422998, or by calling the control room on 0172-2219506, the DC said.

“The district Administration has developed a strong mechanism to crackdown on liquor smuggling in the district. We have increased vigilance, nakas, surprise checks and raids.We are also roping in the public as they can be good informants regarding illegal activity in their neighbourhoods,” Dayalan said.

He said the identity of informants will be protected to ensure their safety and security. He added that the district administration will suitably reward an informant whose tip-off leads to seizure.

Dayalan said 24x7 manning of all the entry points is being done by a joint team of police and excise.

The DC added that to check pilferage, activities in distilleries and bottling plants are under scanner, and strict watch is being kept on outward movement of trucks to ensure they carry required documents.

