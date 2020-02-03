Now, plaint against singer Afsana Khan for promoting gun culture

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:08 IST

Two days after registration of a case against Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, a complaint was filed on Monday against singer Afsana Khan for singing songs promoting gun culture.

Punditrao Dharennavar, an assistant professor, filed the complaint to the police against Afsana for singing such songs at the government senior secondary school at Badal village in the district.

Afsana, who is an alumnus of the school, had visited the school on Saturday and during an interaction with students she sang lines of some songs, a video of which went viral.

Citing the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Punditrao in his complaint has asked the police to summon the singer and take action against her.

Muktsar SSP Raj Bacchan Singh Sandhu said, “We have received the complaint. We are looking into it.”

District education officer (DEO) Malkeet Singh said, “A notice has been issued to the school principal. A reply has been sought.”

Principal Karanpal Singh said, “Afsana was a bright student of the school and she along with her family visited the school on Saturday. After meeting the staff, she wanted to interact with the students. On students’ request, she sang some lines from some songs.”

Notably, Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirat Aulakh were booked on Saturday by Mansa police for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence through a song titled ‘panj golian (five bullets)’